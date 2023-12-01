Woman from Michigan who went missing in Calaveras County found dead

(FOX40.COM) — Ann Herford, a 66-year-old nurse from Michigan who has been missing in Calaveras County for over two weeks, has been found dead, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered on Thursday in an “extremely steep and dense section” of the forest where she went missing. Sheriffs added that she was found “on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath heavy tree canopy and dense foliage.”

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have no plans in ceasing search for missing nurse

Sheriffs said that they will continue to investigate Herford’s death, but as of now, no foul play is suspected.

On Nov. 17, it was reported that Herford was last seen along the Arnold Rim Trail, which stretches 22.8 miles from White Pines Lake to Fullen Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.