Woman in Minnehaha County Jail dies after being found unresponsive, according to sheriff's office

A 50-year-old incarcerated woman at the Minnehaha County Jail was found unresponsive during a routine cell check and later died, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was found at about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday morning by jail staff during a cell check, the press release stated.

Jail staff and medical staff started CPR and first responders were called to assist.

Life saving measures, however, were not successful and the woman died, according to the release. Cause of death is to be determined by the Minnehaha County Coroner.

The Department of Criminal Investigation has been brought in to investigate the death but no foul play is expected, according to the release. The woman has not been identified yet pending family notification.

