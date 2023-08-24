Woman in Minnie Mouse shirt withdraws nearly $20,000 from victim’s bank account, Gwin. police say
Gwinnett Police Detectives are looking to identify a woman who fraudulently withdrew more than $19,000 from a victim’s bank account.
On June 14 at around 1:30 p.m. the woman entered a Truist Bank on Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett and presented the bank employee with the victim’s personal information.
Police said the woman cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607 from the victim’s bank account.
On June 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 2171 Pleasant Hill Road and presented an ID with the victim’s personal identifying information.
Police described the suspect as a woman with dark hair wearing a top with Minnie Mouse on the sleeves.
Anyone with information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
