Woman missing for 2 years was last seen in Derry

Mar. 21—DERRY — The search for Amanda Grazewski continues into a third year as another anniversary of her disappearance passed last week.

The 23-year-old was last seen on March 17, 2020, when she was staying with a friend on Birch Street in Derry, authorities say.

She reportedly left a residence early in the morning without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said she has a history of substance abuse.

"Derry police detectives have logged hundreds of investigative hours including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and following up on numerous 'tips,'" police wrote in a public statement last week.

There have been "no sustained tips or information as to Amanda's whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared," police said, but the investigation remains active.

That includes interviews with known associates and the friends last believed to have seen her.

Grazewski's mother, Jessica, has custody of Amanda's only child, a girl who is now nearly 7 years old.

Jessica Grazewski told The Eagle-Tribune on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, in 2021, that she has a strong feeling foul play was involved.

Family members say Grazewski was possessive of her belongings, making it suspicious for her to leave without them.

"She would eventually be active on social media or send a message or call someone," her mother said. "But it became clear this time (in March 2020) that something was not right. She doesn't go that long without talking to any of us or checking in on her daughter."

She is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own or have access to a car. Grazewski frequented the New Hampshire communities of Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

Investigators say that cases are only classified as "cold" when an agency believes "there is no stone left unturned."

Derry police Capt. Vern Thomas said last year, "We won't let that happen with this investigation and continue to seek the public's help in trying to find her."