Woman missing after being released by police

Scalable Capital, a Munich startup that aims to make investing in financial markets accessible to a wider range of consumers, is putting more fuel in its tank to drive deeper into Europe. Balderton is leading the round, with participation from HV Capital out of its new growth fund and other unnamed existing backers. This was the same valuation Scalable Capital had the last time it raised money -- $180 million in 2021, a round led by Tencent, with BlackRock, HV and Tengelmann participating.