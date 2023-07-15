Woman missing after calling 911 to report toddler walking on Alabama interstate

A woman in Alabama is missing after she called 911 and a relative to report a toddler walking on an interstate Thursday, police in Hoover said.

Police found the vehicle of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, and some of her possessions, but neither she nor any child after the calls to 911 and the family member shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

“A single witness has reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a light complected male standing outside of Carlee’s vehicle but we have no further information on that individual or the vehicle at this time,” Lowe said.

Police asked for any tips in the case. Russell left work in Birmingham at around 8:20 p.m. and she stopped to pick up some food before making the call about the child, police said.

A $20,000 reward has also been offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, and a $5,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers, Lowe said.

“We currently are investigating every possibility in this case,” he said. “We’re certainly leaving nothing off the table.”

Russell called and reported seeing a toddler walking on I-459 South, and stopped by Mile Marker 11, police said.

Hoover is a city of around 92,000 in the Birmingham area, south of the city.

Russell's cell phone was also found by police at the scene, and investigators are analyzing it, Lowe said.

Russell is Black, around 5 feet 4 inches tall and between 150 and 160 pounds, police said. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Russell’s family also pleaded with the public to help.

“We’re just going to scour the earth,” Russell’s dad, Carlos Russell said, NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham reported. “There’s no stopping us.”

Jefferson State Community College said Russell is a student and the entire community was praying for her.

“The entire Jefferson State community is extremely concerned for the safety of Student Carlethia ‘Carlee’ Nichole Russell and we are praying for her safe return as soon as possible,” the college tweeted. It asked anyone with information to contact police.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com