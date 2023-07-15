Woman missing after calling police, family to report child walking on Alabama highway

A 25-year-old woman is missing after calling 911 to report a child walking along the Alabama interstate, police said.

Carlethia "Carlee" Russell called the Hoover Police Department at approximately 9:34 p.m. July 13, saying she spotted a toddler walking along I-459 South, according to Lt. Daniel Lowe.

Following the call, Russell was said to have checked on the child and called a family member to share the same details, Lowe said. The family member lost contact with Russell during the call, but the line remained opened.

Lowe said officers located Russell's car, as well as some of her belongings, including her cell phone. Police were unable to locate the child.

Russell is Black, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 150-160 pounds, according to police. She was last seen in a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Update on Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/nnjTOq7ri8 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 14, 2023

According to Lowe, Russell got off work at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday from a business at The Summit in Birmingham. She likely picked up food at The Colonnade before heading down I-459, where she stopped at mile marker 11 between the Galleria flyover and Exit 10, he said.

One person reported "possibly seeing a gray vehicle" with a light complected-man standing outside of Russell's vehicle, Lowe said.

A $20,000 reward has been set by an anonymous donor for "the safe return of Carlee Russell," Lowe said, as well as a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

No additional information is available at this time and police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com