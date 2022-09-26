Woman missing from Fishersville area
FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen Friday in Fishersville, a press release said.
Billie Jean Zampini, 36, was reported missing by a family member.
Zampini is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said.
Her whereabouts are unknown. Zampini is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia tag of 8430FJ.
If anyone has any information on Zampini, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
