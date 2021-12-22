Woman missing from Fresno for two weeks. Sheriff’s office still investigating disappearance

Missy Hernandez has been missing for two weeks and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help to determine her possible whereabouts.

“We continue to work this investigation and treat it as a high priority,” sheriff’s office spokesmanTony Botti said on Wednesday.

“We encourage anyone with information about Missy and her whereabouts to contact our office.”

Hernandez was last seen in Fresno on Dec. 7 and hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since. The sheriff’s office has classified the disappearance as “suspicious,” but has yet to elaborate with many details.

Hernandez, also known as Missy Perez, used to live in Los Angeles and travels between LA and Fresno. In Fresno, she has been known to sell crystals and jewelry at vendor fairs and pop-up events like Fresno Street Eats, which shared information on her disappearance on its Instagram page last week.

Her case has gained national attention.

On Tuesday night, her story was featured on Dateline NBC’s “Missing in America.”

Her family, who lives in Texas, told Dateline they are worried because they haven’t heard from her in so long.

“She generally always checks in no matter what,” a niece said.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts can contact Detective Gary Haslam at 559-367-4734 or 559-600-8209, the sheriff’s dispatch center at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and www.valleycrimestoppers.org.