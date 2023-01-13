Woman missing after leaving her boyfriend with another man to get cigarettes, police say

Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been reported missing after she left with a man to get cigarettes.

According to police, 47-year-old Jean Merritt told her boyfriend that she was going to the store with Kenny Bates to get cigarettes around 9 p.m. Thursday night, January 12.

She left from the 1400 block of Sydney and about an hour later, the boyfriend said Merritt called him and said that she was in a driveway somewhere before Bates took the phone and hung up.

Merritt and Bates may be in a green Toyota or Saturn with shinny rims, Memphis Police said.

Merritt is about 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. Bates is about 5-foot-9 and heavyset, police said.

If you’ve seen Merritt or have any information as to where she may be, call the Memphis Police Department.

