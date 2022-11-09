Woman missing after leaving home, job and boyfriend ‘without notice,’ Michigan cops say

Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old Michigan woman who suddenly left her home, job and boyfriend behind and hasn’t been seen since.

Alexandria Gorman is from Gaylord but had been staying at a home in Sterling Heights before leaving “without notice” in October, Michigan State Police said in a Nov. 9 news release. She is considered missing.

Her mother was the last person to hear from her, police said. They spoke on the phone on Oct. 16 and Gorman told her mother that she was in Virginia Beach, Virginia — 745 miles southeast of Sterling Heights.

Since then Gorman hasn’t answered any phone calls and her social media accounts have been inactive, according to the release.

Police in both Virginia and Michigan are looking for her.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities in Gaylord, Michigan, at 989-732-5141.

Gaylord is about 220 miles northwest of Sterling Heights, which is a suburb of Detroit.

Hunter stumbles upon human skeleton in rural Wisconsin woods, investigators say

Teen was missing for five ‘heartbreaking’ months, Georgia cops say. She’s finally home

Man vanished while meeting a friend over a year ago. Texas cops just found his remains

24-year-old’s body found days after she vanished from Walmart, Tennessee cops say