Woman missing several months from downtown area, Memphis police say

Memphis Police are searching for a woman who has reportedly been missing for several months.

Mary Jackson, 32, is 6′ tall, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the 200 block of S. Front Street on Jan. 28.

Her father told police he has not spoken to her in three months, and she has not contacted any family during that time.

If you see her, contact police at 901.636.4450.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



