Woman missing since April being sought by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office

Alexandria Hale

MIDDLEBROOK — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman missing from the Middlebrook area since last month, a press release said.

Alexandria K. Hale, 28, has been missing since April 8.

Authorities said Hale wasn't reported missing until Monday.

She is listed as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. The sheriff's office said she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Woman missing since April being sought by Augusta County Sheriff's Office