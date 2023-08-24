Woman missing after storm in San Bernardino
The search continues for a woman missing in the storm-ravaged San Bernardino Mountains.
The search continues for a woman missing in the storm-ravaged San Bernardino Mountains.
After the 2020 election, phrases like "listen to Black women” were oft repeated, but not a reality for Black women in politics or business. The Women’s Right movement in America has been tied to the emancipation of Blacks and civil rights. To defeat talks of emancipation or dismantling “separate but equal” policies, politicians would tack on a women’s right provision as a prerequisite or negotiating point.
The San Francisco Giants have navigated the 2023 season by turning rotation slots into openers, bulk guys and tag-team efforts. Is it actually working?
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
“The experience would certainly help, especially considering there’s probably going to be a fair amount of rookies over there.”
“Im wondering how the hell did you find out this would work."
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."
Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.
Save up to 80% on Apple, Beats, JBL, Henckels, Toshiba, Crocs, Brita and more.
These retail and restaurant stocks face consumer headwinds once student loan repayments kick off.
Snap has become the latest mainstream social media firm to trail incoming changes in Europe that include the ability for users of its messaging app to switch off tracking-based content personalization. The measures come ahead of a major digital regulation compliance deadline Friday. The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires larger platforms let users opt out of content recommender systems based on profiling their own activity on the platform, in addition to a number of algorithmic transparency and accountability measures which are applied to so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) and VLOSE (very large online search engines).
The rise of humanoid robots didn’t happen overnight, but a kind of perfect storm has accelerated the phenomenon over the past year and change. The foundation, of course, is decades of research. The necessary software and components have come a long way, driven by innovations in industrial robotics, autonomous driving and even the smartphone industry.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.
In need of an easy-to-make, chunky statement necklace? Look no further. The post Woman shares easy DIY to create a chunky, maximalist keychain charm necklace appeared first on In The Know.
A Filipino American bride is sharing the ways she incorporated her culture into her wedding. The post Newlywed shares ways she honored her Filipino culture at her wedding: ‘It was really important to us’ appeared first on In The Know.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
From Hailey Bieber's favorite sunscreen to fast-acting pimple patches and essential oil diffusers, the list is endless.
iSeeCars found that buyers are looking for reliable used cars from trusted brands, and that demand will remain steady for several more months as prices continue to normalize.