A woman is missing at the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, police said

Gwen Filosa
·1 min read

A woman went missing Tuesday morning while diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Navy and FWC were searching all day, said FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube.

A Navy helicopter crew and special forces divers joined in the search, and the dive team from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also helped.

Dube on Tuesday evening didn’t have the woman’s name, age or hometown.

He said FWC received the call at 9:57 a.m.

“I don’t know if she was diving alone,” Dube said. “She was on a commercial dive boat. Whether she was with a buddy or got separated, I don’t know.”

The woman was diving off a 40-foot charter boat run by Dive Key West, Dube said. An employee who answered the phone at the business said he couldn’t comment.

A message left for the owner wasn’t immediately returned.

The 523-foot Vandenberg, a decommissioned military missile-tracking ship named after Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, was intentionally sunk in May 2009 about seven miles off Key West and acts as an artificial reef.

It rests in nearly 150 feet of water in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, according to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese billionaire wants 8 civilians to join him on a trip around the Moon

    A Japanese billionaire is searching for eight people to join him on a trip around the Moon, and anyone can enter for their chance to win a seat. Why it matters: If successful, this mission would mark the first time civilians — not professional astronauts — fly beyond Earth's orbit.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The mission — backed by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa — is due to launch in 2023 aboard SpaceX's Starship system, designed to take people and heavy payloads to orbit and beyond. The mission is expected to launch 10 to 12 people on a mission around the Moon and back to Earth. Maezawa is now asking anyone interested to enter for their chance to be chosen for one of eight available seats aboard the spacecraft by March 14, with medical checkups and final interviews expected in May. You can get more information and sign up here.Background: This project, called dearMoon, was first announced in 2018, with Maezawa expecting to take artists on his journey to space, but his attitude toward who should go on the mission has changed recently."I began to think, every single person who is doing something creative with their lives, aren’t they all artists?" Maezawa said in a new video. "In that sense, I wanted my invitation to reach out to a broader community and give more people from around the globe the chance to join this journey. If you see yourself as an artist, then you are an artist."But, but, but: SpaceX's Starship isn't yet ready to take anyone to the Moon. The company is still in the relatively early days of test flights for its Starship prototypes, though Elon Musk said in the video that he expects the spacecraft will be ready for this mission by 2023.The big picture: This is the third high-profile civilian-focused space mission to make news in a matter of weeks.Jared Isaacman's Inspiration4, using SpaceX's Crew Dragon, is expected to become the first all-civilian mission to orbit later this year. And Axiom Space is flying its own crew of three civilians and a professional commercial astronaut with SpaceX to the International Space Station early next year.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coast Guard halts search for 87-year-old man after his plane went down off Boca Raton

    After a three day search, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped looking for Brendan Spratt, an 87-year-old man whose plane went down off the coast of Boca Raton.

  • ‘Poaching spree’ gets man banned from hunting in 48 states, Colorado officials say

    He was also ordered to pay a $4,600 fine and sentenced to six months in prison, officials said.

  • Police officers help mom who just delivered baby in car outside local hospital

    Two Atlantic City police officers helped remove the baby from the woman’s pants and untangle the umbilical cord which was wrapped around the infant’s neck. Both mom and baby are doing just fine.

  • Attorneys say Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' wants new trial

    Joe Exotic of “Tiger King" fame has found new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months. Joe Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.

  • Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi death

    Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has accused Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several top officials of committing crimes against humanity in a criminal complaint filed in Germany. The 500-page complaint, filed on Monday with the German Public Prosecutor General in the Karlsruhe federal court, includes allegations of arbitrary detention of more than 30 journalists and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's killing.

  • Are your tires among the 440,000 across 9 brands that have just been recalled?

    Problems with tires made by Cooper and sold by eight other brands — sidewall problems in particular — caused two recalls of approximately 442,955 tires last week.

  • 7-foot alligator is taken away after Florida woman finds it in her garage

    Fort Myers resident Torrie Heathcoat had to call 911 for help after a seven-foot-long alligator made its way inside her home, taking up residence in her garage. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue. The unit captured the reptile safely and transported it to an alligator farm in the Fort Myers area. UGC IMAGESN°94446F

  • 'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans

    HOUSTON (AP) Five-year-old Sawyer Brown was inconsolable. ''I want James Harden to be on the Texas team,'' she said, tears filling her eyes, in a video he shared on Facebook. ''James Harden... I just want him,'' she said.

  • A Fully Intact Roman Chariot Survived Pompeii’s Destruction

    An ornate and fully intact ceremonial chariot has been unearthed at a villa just outside of the infamous city of Pompeii. The post A Fully Intact Roman Chariot Survived Pompeii’s Destruction appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Denver home asks $4.75M

    This architectural gem, listed at $4.75M, has views of downtown, the mountains, and a private golf course.What to expect: The interior has been remodeled to fit a more contemporary transitional style, but the original architecture/structure is still in the Frank Lloyd Wright style.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe exact address is 1991 E. Alameda Ave., Unit 5. At 5,857 square feet, it has 4 beds and 5 baths.Setting: One of the signature elements of the Frank Lloyd Wright style is harmony between the structure and setting. The large windows and orientation of the house give it a natural indoor-outdoor living feel.Highlights: Stunning updates, exposed brick accents throughout, dreamy owner's suite with a giant fireplace, open floor plan, light and bright interior, connected to nature.Listed by: Jeff Hendley at Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver Photo courtesy of Compass - DenverAll photos courtesy of Compass - Denver. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Colorado got a new driver's license this week, just like we always talked about

    The new Colorado driver's license — available this fall — will feature Mount Sneffels on the front and Rocky Mountain National Park on the back.The state of play: More than 55,000 people voted on the winning designs, which were unveiled yesterday by Gov. Jared Polis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The contest featured 407 submissions from 119 artists. A committee that included the governor narrowed the pool to three finalists for the front and back designs.Matt Nunez, a 26-year-old from Glenwood Springs, took the photo for the front. It shows Mount Sneffels with green and tan hillsides in the foreground.Gabriel Dupon, a 19-year-old from Wellington, took the photo for the back. It shows the Continental Divide and Sprague Lake in the foreground.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘My mom deserves justice.’ Pack of dogs kills woman walking on street, Texas cops say

    “None of our family is the same without her here.”

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star: The 126 Searches For A Stowaway

    The 126 arrive at a funeral where another dead body has crashed the burial, and then to a hospital where an MRI has gone haywire. Owen and Tommy each feel displaced in their homes as Gwyn moves into the Strand household and Charles seemingly becomes the full-time parent in the Vegas'. Meanwhile, T.K. makes waves in his new position.

  • Are you 50 and over? You can get a vaccine at Jackson Health if you meet these criteria

    Jackson Health System will soon begin vaccinating law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older.

  • Search for raccoon leads officer to injured woman trying to crawl home in Tennessee

    He was investigating reports of an injured raccoon and instead found an injured woman.

  • Facebook Oversight Board changes timeline rules for action on case appeals

    Under the new rules, the timeline of stipulated 90 days for Facebook's action will start when the board takes up a case for review. "This update will help ensure that all cases have the same amount of time for deliberation, no matter when the case was referred to the Board by Facebook or a user," it said in a statement.

  • Sheriff executes search warrant for black box from Tiger Woods' crashed car

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it has downloaded the black-box data from the one-car crash that nearly killed Tiger Woods.

  • Arsenio Hall Recalls A Petty Note Trump Sent For Not Mentioning Him In An Interview

    The legendary comedian memorably won "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012.

  • T.I. and his wife Tiny accused of drugging and assaulting women

    The alleged incidents took place in several states between 2005 and 2018.