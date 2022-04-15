Woman missing for weeks is found dead by four teens on dirt bikes, Utah cops say

Teens were riding dirt bikes in Utah and stumbled upon a woman’s body, police told news outlets.

The body was found near Randolph, about 115 miles northeast of Salt Lake City, on Friday, April 8, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office told KUTV. A group of four teens on dirt bikes reported the body to authorities, according to KSL.

No identification was found on the woman’s body, ABC 4 reported. An autopsy revealed the woman to be Sophia Lower, 22, from Layton, according to KUTV./

Her family reported her missing on March 29 after they hadn’t heard from her in weeks.

A cause of death had not been released as of Friday, April 15, according to ABC 4. The investigation is ongoing.

