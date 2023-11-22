Woman mistakenly shot by deer hunter in Adams County, DNR says

A deer hunter mistakenly shot a 47-year-old woman walking her dog Sunday in Adams County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the woman was walking her dog on a private property when a 62-year-old hunter believed her dog to be an antlerless deer and shot at the dog.

The incident happened during the opening weekend of gun deer hunting season.

The woman was struck in her abdomen and was transported to the hospital by Med Flight.

The incident is under investigation, according to the DNR, and it's not clear whether charges will be filed against the hunter.

It was the second of two instances where someone was shot during the gun deer hunting season-opening weekend.

In Forest County, a 53-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the foot Saturday while attempting to adjust his gun sling.

Hunters have been reminded by conservation wardens to follow the four-step process of firearm safety — TAB-K

T: Treat every firearm as if it's loaded

A: Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

B: Be certain of your target, what's before it and what's beyond it

K: Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you're safe to shoot.

The Department of Natural Resources released data on opening weekend, including the fact that hunters registered 16% fewer deer than a year ago.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: DNR says woman mistakenly shot by deer hunter in Adams County