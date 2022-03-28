Woman with more than 50 animals at Hebron house released from jail

A woman arrested after authorities said they found more than 50 dogs, cats and other animals living in squalor at her Hebron house last week was let out of lockup Monday and warned by a judge to stop rescuing animals.

“No animals at all,” Judge Kathleen McNamara said to Joann Connelly when explaining the conditions of her release. “No shipments of animals. You are not to go to the home.” Connelly, who had been in custody on $10,000 bail after her arrest Friday on three counts of cruelty to animals, is scheduled to return to Superior Court in Rockville April 20.

The home the judge spoke of is at 171 Porter Road in Hebron, which was found to be unlivable on March 23. Thirty-five dogs, 19 cats, two parakeets, a pony, two goats and geese were found to be living in filth at the house, most inside, according to the warrant for Connelly’s arrest.

Jaclyn Preville, the prosecutor, said the serious nature of the charges call for Connelly to continue to be held on bail. But Michael Rodrique, the public defender representing Connelly for the arraignment, said the charges are “three misdemeanors” and that Connelly has no criminal record.

He added that Connelly, a nurse, didn’t report specific mental health problems, but has been enduring “personal issues including a divorce, which is supposed to be finalized on Friday.”

Before releasing her from custody, McNamara told Connelly, “You took it upon yourself to take care of every animal that you could,” but failed to realize there are people who could have helped her when she became overwhelmed.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, two animal control officers, an investigator from the state Department of Children and Families and a state trooper arrived at the house Wednesday, talked to Connelly and were “immediately greeted by one loose dog” and the “overwhelming odor of urine and feces coming from the home.”

They found 12 dogs in cages in one room and 17 in cages in the second, the warrant said. They also found a mother with her five puppies in the basement.

Story continues

“The floors throughout the home were covered with sheet rock, insulation, urine and feces,” the warrant said, and the air quality was “worse than poor.”

They found 14 cats in cages in the basement, three loose cats in a bathroom and two cats in a bedroom, and there was excrement and “kitty litter everywhere,” the document said.

There also were “two parakeets in a cage in one of the bedrooms which was filled with bird waste and filth,” the warrant said. “The general appearance of the house was extremely filthy.”

Outside, there was a pony, two goats and geese that shared a living space that contained about three feet of manure and hay, the warrant said.

The investigators learned that Connelly had been bringing the animals in from out of state, according to the warrant. They returned Friday with a warrant for her arrest.

On Saturday, the animals were seized and taken to get veterinary care, police said. State Animal Control officers will track the animals and be sure they go to homes with proper care.

A child welfare investigator was involved because of a 2011 law that requires DCF to be involved if there is suspicion of abuse or neglect of animals because pet abuse often is linked to child endangerment.

Connelly’s animal rescue operation, called Connecticut Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, has been on the radar of authorities before.

It has been the subject of at least four complaints, according to the warrant. In July, Connelly received a ticket for failing to notify the agriculture department of an adoption event and a verbal warning for not giving puppies veterinary care within 48 hours of bringing them into the state.

Two other times investigators couldn’t get onto the property — at least once because of a gate at the end of the driveway — and police lacked the evidence to apply for a search warrant, the court document said.

Authorities returned to the property last week the DCF investigator heard that the woman had moved from the Hebron home, the warrant said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.