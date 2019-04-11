Woman on 'most wanted list' who taunted police on Facebook arrested after accidentally revealing location

Police arrested a woman after she revealed her location on Facebook while seemingly taunting authorities online.

Chloe Jones was arrested in Virginia and extradited to Pennsylvania after she posted a comment on a post featuring a âmost wantedâ list with her name on it.

The list, posted by the Greene County Sheriffâs Office, said she had failed to make court appearances last month over assault charges.

âDo you do pick up or delivery??â she wrote on the departmentâs Facebook post, adding several laughing emojis.

Ms Jones began responding to comments from other users, at one point revealing that she was allegedly at the Ruby Memorial Hospital.

That discovery led officers to reportedly arresting Ms Jones before transporting the woman back to Greene County.

The sheriffâs office was then sure to get the last laugh on social media.

The Greene County Sheriffâs Office confirmed her arrest in an updated post, writing, âMs. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.â

âThank you to the citizens of Greene County, Monongalia County and many others for your tips that lead to her arrest,â the post read.

It remains unclear whether officers located Ms Jones at the Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The Greene County Sheriffâs Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.