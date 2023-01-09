Woman who murdered sister at Wichita home in 2021 gets life prison sentence

A Wichita woman who shot her 40-year-old sister to death in the 2400 block of North Green on May 15, 2021, is headed to prison for at least 25 years, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Wichita police found Shawna D. Webb’s body face down in a pool of blood in her home, near 21st and Grove, after Joy Lynn Wilson told a nurse and doctor at a local hospital where she’d checked herself into a psychiatric ward that she’d shot her sister and needed a lawyer, court records say. Wilson, whose defense attorney argued had a history of mental health issues during competency proceedings last year, told police who responded to the hospital that “everyone is out to kill her” and that her sister needed help, a probable cause affidavit released in the case says.

The coroner’s office found Webb had been shot nine times in the chest, back and abdomen and four times in the arms. Police found 15 spent cartridge casings in the house and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in a Chevy Trailblazer Wilson drove.

Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty in November to an amended charge of first-degree felony murder. Judge Seth Rundle on Friday sentenced her to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years, Dillon said.