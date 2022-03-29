Woman nearly raped inside Brooklyn Prospect Park subway station, cops hunt attacker

A woman was nearly raped inside a Brooklyn subway station — but the attacker ran off when a witness walked by, police said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old victim was walking down the station staircase to catch a Q train inside the Prospect Park station when the assailant grabbed her from about 7:10 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

He threw her against the bars by the turnstile, covered her mouth with his hand and started ripping her clothing.

But when another straphanger walked by the attacker ran off. The woman was not physically hurt.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as dark-skinned and about 6-feet tall and 155 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants and a yellow hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.