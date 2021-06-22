Woman needed stitches after assault

Jun. 22—MANKATO — A rural Mankato man is accused of an assault that sent a woman he knows to a hospital emergency room.

A woman told authorities Jason E. Engelby, 50, assaulted her at his residence Sunday. She said Engelby punched her in the face, then pushed her and cut her with glass he held in his hand.

The woman went to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. She needed four stitches to close one of the cuts on her chest, according to a court complaint. She also had a black eye and cuts on her neck.

Engelby was charged with felony counts of assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.