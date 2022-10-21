Woman with no pants uses feminine deodorant as weapon against clerk, Virginia cops say

A suspected shoplifter has been dubbed the “Aerosol Attacker” after she used sprays of feminine deodorant against a Virginia store clerk, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was not wearing pants at the time of the incident, officials said in a news release.

The “wild” attack happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at a convenience store on Wyche Road in Stafford, officials said. Stafford is about 45 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to a call of a disturbance at Sheetz. ... The caller, a store employee, advised they were just attacked. They provided the description of a ... female wearing a green shirt and no pants,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The victim advised (the woman) attempted to steal over $20 worth of items. When store employees attempted to stop (her), she sprayed an employee with an aerosol can. She then left the store.”

A 43-year-old Washington, D.C. woman matching that description was found outside, “sitting in her vehicle at one of the gas pumps,” officials said.

“Deputy Crossett asked (her) about the incident and she confirmed she attempted to steal the items then sprayed the employee with feminine deodorant,” officials said.

A 2-ounce can of “fresh floral” scented ExtraCare Feminine Deodorant spray was also recovered, officials said. The product promises “all day freshness control” and includes ingredients such as butane and propane.

The woman is charged with larceny and assault and battery, and was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

“Great job to Deputy Crossett for handling the situation in a cool and calm manner,” the sheriff’s office said.

