Woman not charged for aiding Prentiss County escapee

Mar. 29—BOONEVILLE — A woman detained Monday afternoon won't be charged with aiding a man escape the Prentiss County Jail. In fact, she actually helped law enforcement recapture William Ray "Bo" Norris, 36, of Booneville.

"After we talked to her and confirmed her story, we determined she had aided in his capture by calling the jail and telling the staff she was taking him to the emergency room," said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Norris crawled under the fence around the jail's exercise yard around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28. He then ran off into nearby woods to make his escape.

While law enforcement was looking for the escapee, the female called the jail around 4:40 p.m. saying she was going to carry Norris to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville.

"And once she arrived at the ER, she called saying they were there and she would remain there with him until officers arrived," Tolar said.

Norris will be charged with jail escape, which carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Norris was arrested Oct. 2, 2021, on burglary and grand larceny charges. He is accused of stealing a $4,500 side-by-side from a Marietta residence.

A judge set bond on those charges at $50,000, but Norris was not going to leave custody. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has placed a hold on him for violating his post-release supervision, commonly called probation.

