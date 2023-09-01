Woman will not get new murder trial

Sep. 1—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former Randleman woman is not entitled to a new trial on murder charges stemming from the shooting of a man in her house in 2017, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling also scolded the N.C. Court of Appeals, which had ordered a new trial, for "legal errors."

Wendy Dawn Lamb Hicks, 44, was convicted in December 2019 of second-degree murder in the death of Caleb Adams, 38, who was shot twice in the back after he had come to her house the morning of June 13, 2017.

Hicks maintained she acted in self-defense. She appealed her conviction, arguing that the trial judge improperly instructed the jury that if the jury found that Hicks had become the aggressor, she was not acting in self-defense. The Court of Appeals agreed, but the Supreme Court did not.

"The trial court properly held that the evidence presented at trial supported an aggressor instruction," the Supreme Court wrote. "In reversing that decision, the Court of Appeals made two legal errors. First, the court treated Ms. Hicks's trial testimony as fact without addressing its inconsistencies with her prior accounts. Second, the Court of Appeals ignored other evidence contradicting the version of events Ms. Hicks presented at trial."

According to court records cited by the Supreme Court's ruling, Hicks and Adams, who was married, had been in a tumultuous affair for almost two years that involved vehement arguments and methamphetamine use but no violence.

In May 2017, Hicks posted a photo to Facebook of her and Adams kissing, which led to arguments, including on the morning of June 12. Hicks' then-teenaged daughter testified that she heard Adams threaten to hit Hicks for "ruining my life" and "ruining my family."

That night Hicks called Adams' wife and told her about the affair.

About 6 a.m. the next morning, Adams called Hicks and said he was coming to her house. About 6:30 a.m., Hicks shot him in the back.

After the shooting, Hicks told sheriff's deputies that Adams picked up her holstered gun, then tried to grab her in an attempt to get her phone and dropped the gun, and she picked it up and shot him.

Later that day, she told a detective she wrestled the gun away.

At trial, Hicks testified that Adams took the gun out of the holster and pointed it at her, she threw her phone at him, and he started to leave with the gun. She testified that she told him to leave the gun, he threw it on the nightstand, and she picked it up and tried to walk past Adams, but he grabbed her and started to hurt her, which is when she shot him.

The Supreme Court said that the inconsistencies in Hicks' accounts, and how details in them differed from physical evidence, could have led the jury to conclude that Hicks lied in her testimony and that Adams was walking away to leave the house when Hicks shot him. Therefore, the trial judge did nothing improper, it ruled.