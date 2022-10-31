Woman now faces murder charge after man dies from wounds sustained in Gulfport shooting

A man shot during a domestic dispute in Gulfport last week has died from his injuries and the woman accused of pulling the trigger now faces upgraded charges, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday in a press release.

Kendray Stallworth died Oct. 27, a day after being admitted to Singing River Hospital Gulfport for treatment of gunshot wounds, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in the release.

Stallworth had been shot at a home on Freemont Street during a dispute with Edna Rivers of Gulfport, officials have said.

Rivers, 39, was identified as the suspect and was arrested last week on an aggravated domestic violence charge that is now upgraded to second degree murder, Peterson said.

Rivers is held on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner pending her initial court appearance.