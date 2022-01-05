Woman was obtaining protection order against man she allegedly shot

Jan. 5—SENECA, Mo. — Susette Anderson was looking to get a protection order served on David Stotts the day she allegedly shot him and tried to make it look like self-defense.

Anderson, 62, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of Stotts, 45, on Dec. 23 at her property near Seneca.

Anderson had filed the previous day for a protection order against Stotts, who was residing in a Winnebago camper on her property at 3966 Kentucky Road.

Newton County Prosecutor Will Lynch told the Globe that a judge granted the order, but it had yet to be served when Anderson called a Newton County dispatcher the day of the shooting to report that she had seen Stotts pull up in his truck near his Winnebago and a trailer he had sold her. She believed he was trying to steal the trailer and wanted the protection order served on him, Lynch said.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, a male acquaintance Anderson had asked to come over and watch her house while she ran errands arrived at her residence a short time later and heard her shout something in apparent distress followed by several gunshots.

The man told sheriff's deputies that he then spotted Anderson coming toward him carrying a gun and declaring that she had shot someone and she needed him to be a witness. She claimed she had been attacked by the man she shot and needed help resuscitating him.

The witness told deputies she led him to the trailer where Stotts lay sprawled on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck.

But, instead of any immediate attempts to render first aid, Anderson asked the witness to put something in Stotts' hand that would bolster her claim of self-defense. The man told deputies that he went along with her request out of a concern that she might shoot him if he did not.

He initially placed a rock in Stotts' hand and then a stick before finally settling on a length of metal rod, according to the affidavit.

The witness told deputies that while he did not see Anderson shoot Stotts the first time, he did see her step up to him and fire a shot at his head while the victim lay wounded on the ground with his hands raised above his head. Anderson then further staged the scene by kicking the victim's hands down below his head before calling the dispatch center a second time to report the shooting, the witness told deputies.

While she spoke to the dispatcher, she pretended to do chest compressions, but actually used only her fingers and never accomplished any actual chest compressions, the witness told deputies.

Deputies who arrived on the scene in response to the 911 calls found Stotts with gunshot wounds to his neck and forehead and the metal rod in his hand. Lynch said two 9 mm pistols were recovered at the scene, both of which are believed to have been used in the slaying.

Anderson told investigators that she saw Stotts pull up to the trailer and believed he was there to steal it. She went to confront him and he attacked her, she claimed.

But, according to the affidavit, she later admitted having shot Stotts a second time as he lay wounded on the ground as the witness had described.