Woman, one of 8 shot at a Florida party held following an MLK Jr. Day parade, dies from her injuries

A 30-year-old woman died one day after eight people were shot at a party held after a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, Florida police said Tuesday.

The woman and her 6-year-old daughter were attending a party at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce when shots rang out at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, who has not been identified, died of her injuries Tuesday morning at the hospital. It's not clear if her daughter was injured.

"Now, what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation," Mascara said.

Seven other people were shot, Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. Four others were injured while trying to escape the violence.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects. They said the shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival gangs. Hester said over 50 shell casings from three different caliber weapons were recovered at the park.

The chief deputy asked anyone with information to come forward and warned that anyone "hiding, supporting, protecting" suspects will be arrested and charged.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com