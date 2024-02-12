Woman who opened fire in Joel Osteen’s megachurch identified; AR-style rifle used in attack: court documents
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents say the shooter who opened fire at Houston megachurch used an AR-style rifle before they were killed by security officers.
A search warrant identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno.
What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch
The search warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office as police officers surrounded a home in Conroe, about 40 miles from Houston.
A motive for Sunday’s attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church remains unclear. The shooting left a 5-year-old boy and man in his 50s injured.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.