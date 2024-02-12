Woman who opened fire in Joel Osteen’s megachurch identified; AR-style rifle used in attack: court documents

HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents say the shooter who opened fire at Houston megachurch used an AR-style rifle before they were killed by security officers.

A search warrant identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno.

What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

The search warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office as police officers surrounded a home in Conroe, about 40 miles from Houston.

From left, Police Chief Troy Finner, Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen, Mayor John Whitmire and Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena, participate in a press conference during an active shooter event at Lakewood Church Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A motive for Sunday’s attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church remains unclear. The shooting left a 5-year-old boy and man in his 50s injured.

