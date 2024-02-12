Woman who opened fire at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church fatally shot by police: What we know

Texas police on Monday continued investigating a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in which off-duty officers killed the assailant while gunfire left a 5-year-old in critical condition and another person injured.

At approximately 1:53 p.m. local time, the unidentified woman, wearing a trench coat and a backpack, walked into Lakewood Church and opened fire, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner at a news conference. She was accompanied by a young child.

A pair of off-duty officers at the church fatally shot the woman, whose age was estimated between 30 to 35 years of age, Finner said. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

During the incident, the 5-year-old boy was shot and later rushed to Texas Children's Hospital by Houston Fire Department personnel. It's unclear who shot the child.

A 57-year-old man was also struck by gunfire and later reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or the names of the assailant and the injured victims. Here's what we know about the incident.

Shots fired just before service

The gunfire rang out just before a Spanish-language service was set to start at the 16,000-seat venue which formerly served as a sports arena. Videos from inside the building showed a frenzy, with many churchgoers running for the exits while others laid on the floor and took cover beneath their seats.

"It could have been a lot worse," Finner said at a news conference on Sunday.

Woman claimed to have a bomb, police say

Authorities said the woman threatened that she had a bomb. The Houston Police Department's bomb squad searched her vehicle and the backpack and found no explosives.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman spray "some type of substance" on the ground before she opened fire but Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said "We have not found anything that is of concern to our community or to this location."

Finner on Sunday said a sweep of the entire church would be conducted to ensure there's no threat.

Who was the woman?

The shooter has not been identified by officials. They also have not provided the names of the child and man who were injured.

Additionally, it remains unclear what the relationship is between the woman and the child she brought with her to church.

Officers placed on administrative duty

Both off-duty officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation by their respective agencies, Finner said.

At the time of the shooting, one officer, 38, with four years of service, worked as an agent for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The other, 28, with two years of service, worked for the Houston Police Department.

Osteen: 'We don't understand why this happened'

Osteen, one of the highest profile pastors in the country who presides over services attended by tens of thousands, said the shooting has left him "in a fog." Services at the church are regularly attended by 45,000 people every week, making it the third largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. Osteen’s televised sermons reach about 100 countries.

"We've been here 65 years and to have somebody shooting in your church?" Osteen said at a news briefing with police. "We don't understand why this happened. We're going to pray for that 5-year-old boy, and pray for the lady that was deceased and her family and all, and the other gentleman."

He said the church is "going to stay strong. We're going to continue to move forward. There are forces of evil but the forces for us, the forces of God are stronger than that."

Osteen said he's thankful more people were not hurt. "If there's anything good of it, she didn't get in there and do a whole lot worse damage," he said.

