Woman is opening home for homeless veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman is helping underprivileged veterans one home at a time.

Tami VandenBerg grew up in Wyoming and has lived in Grand Rapids her entire adult life. When she saw there was a need in the area, she decided to help those who are living on the streets.

Tami VandenBerg (Feb. 28, 2024)

Just this week, VandenBerg closed on a home in Midtown, Grand Rapids, with the intent of renting the home out to veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Just like a sunflower, the home will represent hope and positivity.

“It’s been an issue that has always just stuck me,” she said. “I, to this day, see people on the street and it’s just painful. You know?”

VandenBerg has been an activist for people experiencing homelessness for over 20 years. It’s what she said inspired her to buy a home for those who don’t have one.

“Unless many of us, many more of us, take action and do something that’s within our capabilities to do, it’s just not going to change,” she explained. “We have more people on the street now than I’ve ever seen.”

According to VandenBerg, she will be partnering with Moore Hope for Vets, an organization which helps veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Rent will be $500 with utilities included, and those living in the house will be assisted with finding employment, if needed.

“A lot of people have misinformation on the issue as well, you know? Not having housing is primarily an economic issue,” she said. “If you look at wages verses housing costs, and also occupancy rates.”

VandenBerg said the future of Sunflower Housing is bright.

“As soon as I can replenish my funds and get another down payment, I will try and get another one,” she said.

If you or someone you know is a veteran and is houseless, you can visit Moore Hope for Vets on Facebook to apply.

