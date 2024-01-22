Woman opens fire in local bar, kills 33-year-old man, injures 2 others

Authorities continue to search for a woman who opened fire in a San Pedro bar early Saturday morning, killing a 33-year-old man and sending two others to the hospital.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, gunfire erupted around 12:15 a.m. at Machista, located on the corner of Pacific Avenue and West 10th Street.

“There was a physical altercation inside the bar before the shooting,” the LAPD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA. “The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking three people.”

Tyrone Tyars was identified by both his family and the L.A. County Medical Examiner as the person who was declared deceased at the scene.

Tyrone Tyars, 33, was shot and killed after a woman opened fire in a bar in San Pedro on Jan. 20, 2024.

Authorities on the scene of a deadly shooting at a bar in San Pedro on Jan. 20, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

Two others, a man and a woman, were also taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

A perimeter was established while officers with the Los Angeles Police Department searched for the suspect, described as a 20-to-30-year-old Hispanic woman, though as of Sunday, she has not been captured.

It is unclear whether the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

