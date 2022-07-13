Woman opts not to testify in rape non-jury trial

Jul. 13—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors are relying on video footage of two interviews Plymouth police recorded with a woman who alleged in 2019 she was raped and beaten by Edwin Colon.

Assistant district attorneys Susan Luckenbill and Kim Moraski presented the recordings after the woman invoked her right not to testify against Colon during a non-jury trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday.

Colon's attorney, Daniel Keith Hunter, said the woman recanted her allegations she made with police in August 2019.

The woman was the third witness called to testify by Luckenbill and Moraski.

When she took the witness stand, she acknowledged she appeared due to a subpoena but invoked her right to remain silent.

Without her testimony, Luckenbill and Moraski then presented the recorded interviews with Plymouth police Capt. Michael Thomas.

Thomas testified he responded to a domestic dispute at Colon's residence on East First Street on Aug. 20, 2019.

Thomas, who was being assisted at the residence by Larksville police Officer Matthew Stitzer, said Colon invited them inside where he became argumentative.

When they noticed the woman standing behind Colon, they also saw a fresh injury above her left eye and the right side of her head.

Thomas said as they prepared to arrest Colon on suspicion of domestic violence, Colon initiated a struggle causing Thomas and Stitzer to fall to the ground during the apprehension.

After Colon was arrested, the woman reported she was beaten and sexually assaulted for days by Colon, according to Thomas and court records.

The woman was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed.

Luckenbill presented the woman's protection-from abuse petition she filed and signed naming Colon as the defendant. Luckenbill said the allegations the woman wrote in her PFA petition are similar to what she initially told police that resulted in criminal charges being filed against Colon.

Hunter objected to the PFA from being introduced as evidence as the woman did not want to testify against Colon.

Vough said he will issue his verdict on Friday.

Colon is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of indecent assault.