Woman ordered to stand trial in Lawrence County vehicular assault case

Jun. 6—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge decided last week that a 30-year-old woman from Purdy should stand trial on vehicular assault charges pertaining to a two-vehicle collision in 2020 on Missouri Highway 39.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper, following a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court, ordered Maria Elias Mendez to stand trial on two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The judge set Elias Mendez's initial appearance in a trial division for June 13.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant is accused of ramming another vehicle Nov. 28, 2020, on Missouri Highway 39 near Aurora in an attempt to run the other vehicle and its two occupants off the road. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after the collision.