Woman orders sandwich at Subway before robbing store, shooting customer, Ohio cops say

A Subway customer was shot after attempting to take the gun of a woman robbing the fast-food restaurant Wednesday, Jan. 17, Ohio police said.

After ordering a sandwich from the Akron restaurant, the suspect pulled out a handgun from her backpack and demanded money from the cash register, according to a Jan. 18 Akron Police Department Facebook post.

The woman also demanded money from a customer who walked into the store during the robbery, police said.

“The customer attempted to grab the suspect’s gun and was shot in the arm,” according to the post.

Officers administered first aid to the 55-year-old customer, WKYC reported. The victim was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the station said.

Police said the customer, who was wearing a face mask, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2490.

