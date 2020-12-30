A woman who parked her tiny house on her parents' property in New Hampshire was forced to move out after the local government said it was illegal

Frank Olito
Brianna O&#39;Brien tiny house
Brianna O'Brien in her tiny house. Courtesy of Brianna O'Brien

  • Brianna O'Brien, a recent college grad, moved into a tiny house on her parents' property in New Hampshire. Six months later, she received an eviction notice.

  • Determined to get her tiny house legally zoned, O'Brien presented her case to the local zoning board in August 2019. But it denied her request, and she was forced to move out.

  • In most parts of the US, local governments consider tiny houses RVs. Many tiny-house owners have been evicted or have had trouble finding a place to park their homes legally.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

After graduating from college and moving into a tiny house on her parents' property, Brianna O'Brien found a life-altering letter in the mail: an eviction notice.

Six months earlier, she had decided to move back to her hometown of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, but she couldn't afford an apartment in the area.

"All the pieces aligned for me to start looking into tiny houses," she told Insider.

While perusing Facebook Marketplace in September 2018, she found the perfect tiny house made of salvaged wood for $29,000. She bought it using a low-payment loan.

At first, she said, she planned to work with the local zoning board to get the house properly zoned, but her research advised her otherwise.

"I did a lot of crowdsourcing for advice, and the majority of folks who live in tiny houses on wheels recommend keeping it as under the radar as possible because the red tape is so difficult," she said.

O'Brien decided to park it on her parents' property and didn't foresee it being a problem. "It was so hidden in the bushes," she said.

tiny house brianna o&#39;brien
O'Brien's tiny house was hidden on parents' property. Courtesy of Brianna O'Brien

However, a neighbor spotted the house and brought it to the zoning board's attention. O'Brien received a letter saying her tiny house did not adhere to the zoning codes in Hampton Falls.

O'Brien fought her case in front of the local zoning board

When O'Brien received the notice, she began a conversation with the local building inspector. She learned that her house broke several zoning ordinances: It had no formal plumbing, it had only one form of egress, and it was too close to the property line.

"There is no building code for tiny houses, so you have to get an occupancy permit to get it zoned," O'Brien said. "It's a cycle that feeds into itself. Without a building code, it automatically breaks any zoning ordinances."

O'Brien decided to fight for an occupancy permit and get her house properly zoned. She put together a presentation explaining how she would fix the ordinances she broke and prove that her tiny house was a viable and safe place to live full time.

Brianna O&#39;Brien tiny house
O'Brien's home. Courtesy of Brianna O'Brien

On August 22, 2019, O'Brien presented her case to the Hampton Falls Zoning Board of Adjustment. But the board denied her request, blocking her path to legalizing her tiny house.

The meeting notes said the board denied her request for a variance because it "would be contrary to the public interest because the structure is currently existing, therefore the modifications are not in compliance and should have been discussed prior to the particular building of the structure."

Additionally, the board felt that the tiny house could diminish property values.

"They discounted my entire argument," O'Brien said. "I was devastated, embarrassed, and humbled. I was really hoping this board would see this issue as a leverage point for something much bigger."

O'Brien isn't alone - tiny-house owners across the country face strict, sometimes confusing zoning laws

O'Brien's story is just one example of a problem faced by people who want to downsize.

As Insider previously reported, tiny-house owners across the country have been forced out of their living situations or have struggled to find a place to park their tiny houses legally. In some cases, owners choose to live under the radar - a lifestyle that comes with considerable stress.

In the eyes of most local governments, tiny houses are considered recreational vehicles - and, legally, you are not allowed to live in an RV full time. Homeowners need to work with their local governments to get the rules changed, said Dan Fitzpatrick, the president of the Tiny Home Industry Association.

"Municipalities need to recognize that movable tiny houses are a totally different animal than a recreational vehicle," Fitzpatrick told Insider. "The way you do that is you write in your local ordinance a definition for a movable tiny house to distinguish it from a typical RV."

In the end, O'Brien had to move out of the tiny house and left it standing empty on her parents' property. She also had to leave the hometown she fought so hard to live in.

"It was a bummer. It felt like they didn't want me," she said. "Not that I took it that personally, but there was this element that I was saddened by."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporters turn to Pence in latest far-fetched bid to overturn election

    Some of President Trump's most ardent supporters are hoping that Vice President Pence will help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s home in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2019, after getting a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tuesday in an emailed statement. A police report said Raymond Throckmorton, the attorney, told officers that day that he also represented Warner.

  • Cuban migrants protest at Mexico border, seeking entry to U.S.

    Dozens of Cubans protested at the U.S. border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States. U.S. authorities, including police in anti-riot gear, closed off the bridge that leads into El Paso, Texas, with a concrete barrier topped with barbed wire. Jonathan Castro, 25, said he has spent one year and eight months in Mexico after attempting to request asylum in the United States, and is prepared to protest at the bridge throughout the night.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish $2,000 checks are good GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification process

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.

  • US says it won't allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

    The U.S. warned Wednesday it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan's south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.

  • U.S., EU criticise China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID-19

    The European Union and United States on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who reported at the peak of the crisis in the city where the coronavirus first emerged. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he strongly condemned Zhang's conviction and called for her immediate and unconditional release, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of restricting and manipulating information about the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades, said.

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish $2,000 checks are good GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification process

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

    Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security, it said in a statement.

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • POLL: Warnock, Ossoff Close Gap on Republicans after Stimulus Bill Holdup

    Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overtook their Republican opponents in Georgia in a new poll by Trafalgar Group, conducted after the passage of the latest coronavirus relief bill was delayed.Voters in the Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50 with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.Ossoff leads incumbent Senator David Perdue 50.4 to 47.7 percentage points, according to the poll taken on December 27. Almost two percent of respondents said they were undecided in the race. Warnock narrowly pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler in the poll, with respondents favoring Warnock 47.1 to 46.8 points and 1.6 percent undecided.The poll has a 2.99 percent margin of error, meaning that the candidates in each race are in a virtual tie.The same survey taken on December 18 showed Perdue with a 2.7 point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler with a 6.7 point lead over Warnock.The polling swing came after President Trump slammed the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by House and Senate leadership, which provides relief for businesses as well as $600 checks to most Americans. Trump called for Congress to eliminate "wasteful" items in the government funding legislation, which was attached to COVID relief, and to raise the value of the stimulus checks to $2,000.House Democrats and a number of Republicans passed legislation on Monday to increase the checks, and the Senate is currently debating the initiative. Senate Republicans have generally been wary of a high price tag for the latest round of coronavirus relief, however some in the GOP caucus have backed higher checks, including Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida.

  • Three-year-old boy abandoned with pet dog in Ohio cemetery at Christmas

    'Tony is doing very well in the loving home of a foster family in Medina County,’ authorities said

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks and protests with new laws

    President Vladimir Putin signed an array of laws on Wednesday handing Russia new powers to restrict U.S. social media giants, label individuals "foreign agents", and to crack down on the disclosure of its security officers' personal data. The laws, which also introduce new restrictions for protests, cap a year of constitutional reforms allowing Putin, 68, to stand for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin instead of stepping down in 2024 as he had been legally required to do. Other reforms such as one granting former presidents lifelong immunity from prosecution have kept analysts guessing about his plans as Moscow's ties with the West have come under new strain over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.