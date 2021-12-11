Woman passenger ejected from vehicle on Chicago Skyway after driver cut off by speeding vehicles, police say

A 26-year-old woman passenger was ejected from a vehicle after the driver, 24, was cut off by speeding motorist causing him to lose control and hit a guard rail Friday night on the inbound lanes of the Chicago Skyway, Chicago police said.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, the two victims were traveling in the 6600 block of the inbound Chicago Skyway when they were cut off by two speeding vehicles, police said.

The driver lost control and struck a guard rail. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The driver suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the same hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.