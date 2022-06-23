Woman passes out in ‘rush hour traffic’ with kids in back seat, Oklahoma police say

A 20-year-old woman was driving in “rush hour traffic” when she passed out with her foot on the brake, authorities in Oklahoma said.

As she blocked the middle lane of a highway, multiple people began calling 911 at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded and say they found a Nissan stopped in the middle of the road with a “long line of cars” stuck behind it.

The driver and a female passenger were both passed out inside, according to a news release. Two children — a 6-year-old and a 2-month-old — were asleep in their car seats.

“The car doors were locked and the driver had her foot on the brake,” police said. “Thinking quickly, officers pulled a patrol car directly in front of the Nissan.”

Police then knocked on the window and woke up the driver, police said, as she tried driving forward. She was stopped by the patrol vehicle in front of her.

The driver failed sobriety tests and was arrested on charges of child endangerment and DUI under 21, authorities said. Because she is Native American, police have asked her tribe to file additional charges against her.

Police say she was arrested on a DUI charge last year as well.

The children were OK, police said, and were taken to a family member. Authorities did not say who the children belonged to.

