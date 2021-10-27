Woman pays man $60 to test-drive Tesla — then she steals it, Michigan cops say

A woman who led officers on a three-county chase in a Tesla stole the vehicle from a man as he was test-driving it, Michigan cops say.

Police say Areyon Niley McKay paid a man she just met $60 for him to test-drive a Tesla in Troy on Oct. 18, WJBK reported. The man came with her to the Tesla dealership and asked to drive a Tesla Model Y, telling employees McKay would not be driving, the TV station reported. She did not have a license, according to police.

But 30 minutes later, the man returned to the dealership and said McKay had stolen the vehicle, according to The Detroit News. He said she got into the driver’s seat near the end of the test drive and he was unable to get back in the car, the newspaper reported.

The dealership tracked the Tesla and troopers located it on Interstate 75, according to Michigan State Police. When troopers attempted a traffic stop, McKay sped away and a chase ensued, state police said.

She led police through Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties during the chase, according to WDIV.

Troopers took McKay into custody after they executed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, a common tactic used by police to forcefully cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle and stop.

Below is some dash cam of the pursuit including the start of the pursuit, the PIT maneuvers and the end of the pursuit. The arrest was not shown to avoid identifying the suspect prior to any charges and/or arraignment. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/dqd5zA32f3 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 19, 2021

Jail records show McKay was charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle, among other charges. She was given a $20,000 bond.

