Woman pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train south of Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A woman was struck by a high-speed Brightline commuter train at a railroad crossing south of Vero Beach Friday night, sheriff's officials said.

Database: Brightline train incidents on Treasure Coast

She was described by law enforcement officials only as an adult who detectives were working to identify after her body was found on tracks roughly 100 yards north of the 4th Street railroad crossing, said sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

Indian River County sheriff's investigators are at the Fourth Street railroad crossing west of U.S. 1 in south county where Sheriff Eric Flowers said a woman pedestrian was fatally hit by a Brightline passenger train the night of Feb. 16, 2024.

The conductor of the northbound Brightline train called for first responders after the impact, which Jaworski said occurred “right at the intersection” just after 7 p.m.

The train stopped between 4th and 8th streets.

Crime scene detectives along with medical examiners Friday night were in the area looking into the circumstances of the impact and working to determine the woman's identity.

“There’s going to be (an) extended traffic delay at the intersection of 4th Street probably for the next few hours,” said Jaworski around 8 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”

The roughly 200 passengers aboard the train, he said, were expected to be transferred to another train to continue their travels north.

The roadway is a main south thoroughfare to U.S. 1 and Indian River Boulevard while the intersection is bordered by a residential area with a few industrial businesses and convenience stores.

The woman’s death marks the second instance in the county of a person on foot being struck and killed by a Brightline train following the Jan. 29 death of a 29-year-old man found off the tracks just north of Highland Drive Southeast.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

More: Brightline, FEC train horns to continue in Indian River as County Commission nixes quiet zones

More: High school student arrested for comments leading to grade school lockdown, officials say

More: What are Lake O discharges? What to know ahead of discharges beginning Saturday

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Woman pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train south of Vero Beach