Woman pedestrian struck and killed on MLK Way in Merced. Was it hit-and-run?

Police are investigating a collision which left a pedestrian dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced on Tuesday.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 14th and 15th streets for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to Merced police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. After locating surveillance video from a nearby business, police were able to identify the suspect vehicle involved as a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, according to McKinnon.

Police said the Toyota was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way when it struck the woman and fled the scene of the crash. According to McKinnon, the woman appeared to be in the roadway for a period of time prior to the collision, but the reason she was in the roadway is not clear.

McKinnon said officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and driver several hours into the investigation less than a mile from the crash scene. The vehicle reportedly showed signs of a collision and was impounded. McKinnon said police located the adult male driver of the vehicle who provided a statement to officers.

No arrest has been made as police continue to investigate the collision. Authorities said drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Traffic Officer Jeff Gonzales at 209-769-8840 or at gonzalesj@cityofmerced.org.