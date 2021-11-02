Woman peering through her apartment peephole gets shot in the eye, NYC cops say

A woman peering through the peephole in her apartment door was shot in the eye on Nov. 1, New York City police said.

The 37-year-old heard a knock on her door in Manhattan before the bullet came blasting through and was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in “stable condition,” NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told McClatchy News in an email statement.

“There was a shot, and then the woman was screaming. It was a single shot,” Hector Martinez, who lives below the woman on the 13th floor, told the New York Daily News.

“She screamed, ‘Call 911! Call 911!’ It’s crazy. Nothing like this has happened in this building,” he added.

Another neighbor said the woman has lived in the apartment for 18 years, works as a security guard and didn’t know why anyone would want to cause her harm, the New York Daily News reported.

No arrests have been made and there is currently no description of the suspect as the investigation is ongoing, Mason said.

In addition, the motive of the shooting was unknown and a sole shell casing was found at the apartment, NBC New York reported.

Police are trying to find video evidence that may point them to the perpetrator, according to the outlet.

The victim is expected to recover.

There were 29 people shot in New York City the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, according to the NYPD.