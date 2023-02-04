Woman pens love letters to accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, calls him ‘perfect man’

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Bryan Kohberger — the Washington State University criminology student accused of murdering four University of Idaho undergraduates — is not without his admirers.

In a series of love letters posted to social media, a woman named Brittney Hislope gushes over Kohberger, declaring him her “love interest” and a “perfect man.”

“I don’t know if Bryan is or was single when he supposedly committed the murders, but I wonder if he and I ever would’ve met if he would’ve like me and if we could’ve connected well,” Hislope wrote in one lengthy note.

Hislope, a self-described single mother from Kentucky, said she was initially drawn to the fact that she and Kohberger apparently have the same birthday, making them both Scorpios. She said she has seen several videos, including bodycam footage, of Kohberger, and has kept up with the case.

Her missives first started appearing on Facebook in early January, not long after Kohberger was arrested for the murders of 21-year-old friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, their housemate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, also 20.

Authorities found all four students dead from fatal stab wounds on Nov. 13 inside a Moscow, Idaho, home, near the University of Idaho campus. The female victims shared the residence with two other women, who both were home and survived the violence.

Kohberger was taken into custody at his family home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, almost seven week after the quadruple murder. He is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail on four charges of murder and one count of felony burglary.

“I don’t think of being with others in the ways I think of being with him,” Hislope wrote in one note, “and thoughts of being with him also give me sensations that I wouldn’t get when thinking of someone else, because I have deep feelings for Bryan and am fixated on him.”

In another post, she said she wondered if Kohberger was her “divine masculine counterpart,” outlining her belief that those with similar birthdays are more likely to be compatible.

She also acknowledged some of her commenters, who compared her romantic feelings to women who swooned over Ted Bundy, the notorious 1970s serial killer who confessed to 30 murders.

Jeffrey Dahmer and Charles Manson, both prolific killers, also had their admirers. The “Night Stalker,” Richard Ramirez, had many women visit him in prison, including Doreen Lioy, who he went on to marry.

Ramirez killed at least 13 people in California between June 1984 and August 1985.