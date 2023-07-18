Woman pepper sprayed, mocked as ‘Karen,’ for admonishing Manhattan subway turnstile jumpers

A woman was pepper sprayed in the face and derided as a “Karen” for admonishing turnstile jumpers in a Manhattan subway station, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released a cellphone picture of the suspect taken by the victim moments before being pepper sprayed and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the attacker.

The 68-year-old victim was chastising a group of young women for evading the fare at the West 66th St-Lincoln Center stop in the Upper West Side when the assailant, who was not part of that group, stepped in about 3:10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

“Mind your business, Karen,” the attacker said before spraying the victim with the noxious chemical on the downtown platform for the No. 1 train and running off.

The victim, who lives in Manhattan, went home and reported the incident to police about four hours later. She did not require medical treatment.

The victim is white while the suspect appears to be Latina.

“Karen” is often used as a pejorative term for a privileged white woman seen as weaponizing her race against people of color during petty disputes.

The term exploded into the public’s consciousness in 2020 when Amy Cooper, now known as “Central Park Karen,” was walking her dog and called 911 to complain that a Black bird watcher was “threatening my life.”

Anyone with information about the suspect in Monday’s incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.