Woman picked up on sealed indictment

Jan. 23—A Crossville area woman was arrested the day after the Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted her on a rape charge relating to an incident involving a teenage girl.

Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, 29, no address available, is charged with the single count that is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 22, 2022. The incident was investigated by Crossville Police Department Det. Jon Tollett and MPtl. Samantha Seay.

A sealed indictment indicates that evidence was presented to the grand jury, bypassing the warrant process and avoiding a preliminary hearing at the General Sessions Court level.

Kennedy was indicted on Jan. 5 and was arrested the following day at an address on Frazier Rd., not far from Pleasant Hill. Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Devyne Templeton made the arrest.

Nothing else was listed in the indictment and nothing else is known publicly about the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The grand jury merely ruled there exists sufficient reason to forward the charges for further judicial review.

Bond in the case is set at $75,000 and arraignment in Criminal Court was scheduled for Jan. 20.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com