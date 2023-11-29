Woman picking up prescription buys lottery ticket — and wins a life-changing jackpot

Marie Edwards was picking up a prescription at CVS in Virginia when she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

It paid off.

The Stafford County woman scratched the $1 Million Spectacular ticket the next day and won the $1 million jackpot, the Virginia Lottery said in a Nov. 28 news release.

“It’s something you always hope will happen, but you don’t really think will happen,” she told lottery officials.

Edwards beat the 1-in-1,224,000 odds of winning a top prize when she landed one of three jackpots available in the game, according to the release.

Edwards chose to receive a one-time payment of $571,000 before tax instead of the full $1 million over the course of 30 years.

“It feels fantastic and unbelievable!” she told lottery officials.

One more top prize remains in the game, alongside other smaller wins. The $10 game debuted in June.

“All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia,” lottery officials said. “Stafford County received more than $16.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.”

Stafford County is on the Virginia-Maryland state line about 40 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

