Woman picks lottery game after reading horoscope — then scores big prize in Maryland

A horoscope reading led a woman to try a different lottery game in Maryland.

It landed her a $100,000 prize.

The Baltimore woman usually plays Pick 3 or Pick 4 with the same numbers, the Maryland Lottery said in a Feb. 28 news release.

But a horoscope reading changed the woman’s mind, she told lottery officials.

“It was something about inserting something new into your routine, so it seemed like a good chance to do exactly that,” she said.

So instead of buying a Pick 3 or Pick 4 game, she purchased a $10 Fast Play while grocery shopping, lottery officials said.

While still at the store, she glanced at the ticket and saw a matching pair of numbers.

“Everything got very quiet all of a sudden,” she told the lottery office. “The store was pretty busy, but nothing registered with me but that match and the $100,000 underneath.”

She raced home to tell her husband the good news.

Now the couple plan to use the money to pay off some medical bills that had been causing a lot of stress for them, lottery officials said.

“It’ll be nice to go to sleep without these worries keeping us up,” the winner said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

