Woman pinned between vehicle, building after crash in South Side Flats

A woman was pinned between a vehicle and a building after a crash in the South Side Flats on Wednesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said detectives were responding in the 2400 block of East Carson Street investigating a robbery.

While detectives were on scene, they felt the building shake and heard glass breaking. When they went outside, they found the woman who was pinned in between the convenience store and the vehicle.

The woman was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with a leg injury. She is in stable condition.

The woman driving the vehicle stayed on scene but did not have a valid driver’s license. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery. No weapons were involved and no one was hurt.

