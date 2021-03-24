Woman placed on probation for being accessory to murder

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 24—A woman who gave a Marysville man convicted of second-degree murder a ride to Sacramento after he hit and killed a Yuba City man with a vehicle last year was sentenced to two years probation.

In December 2020, Gloria Ann Figuhr pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the murder of Michael Sanchez, 44. Sanchez was killed by William Henson, 35, in June 2020. Henson was fleeing the scene of a motel where he had fired a gun into the parking lot. While Henson drove approximately 80 miles per hour, he hit Sanchez as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light.

Sanchez was killed and Henson traveled another quarter of a mile before abandoning his car and a rifle.

He was arrested in Sacramento in August 2020. Figuhr knew that Henson was being sought by law enforcement when she gave Henson the ride.

Henson was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree non-premeditated murder and assault with a firearm.

Figuhr was sentenced on Monday and will not have to serve anytime in county jail due to having credit for 16 days in custody.

She was ordered to pay $963.50 in restitution.

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Roberts's Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pictures Are Just So Playful

    The star also shared the motherhood advice she wishes she'd known.

  • Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

    Ten lives were stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson 10 years ago.

  • EU sharpens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave of infections rises

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union refined its rules on the export of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries such as Britain with higher inoculation rates and to those not exporting their own vaccine doses. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27 EU members, set out a proposal expanding existing measures that seek to ensure planned exports by drugmakers do not threaten already reduced EU supply. The granting of export licences will be based on reciprocity and "proportionality" - the epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to vaccines in the destination country.

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Yale lecturer sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Man finds shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that company tries to pass off as sugar

    Karp says he found ‘weird little strings’ and other unknown substances at the bottom of taped-up cereal bag

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Marathon Bombing survivors react to death penalty update

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • Across States, a Checkerboard of Gun Laws Reflects Partisan Tilt

    Hundreds of miles apart but at exactly the same time on Monday afternoon, a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and Iowa state Senate Republicans voted to gut the state’s law requiring permits to carry concealed weapons. The bill’s sponsor expressed relief that Iowans would be able to exercise their gun rights “without a permission slip.’’ Last month in Maryland, however, Democrats overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill expanding background checks, and in Virginia, Democrats passed bills banning guns on the state Capitol grounds and tightening the state’s background checks system. The diverging efforts reflect the national checkerboard of state-by-state gun laws that align with the partisan tilt of each state, while Congress has not addressed gun violence with meaningful legislation since 1994, when a 10-year ban on assault weapons was included in the crime bill championed by now-President Joe Biden. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut killed 20 first-grade students and six adults, 13 states, all controlled by Democrats, have enacted or expanded background checks for new gun purchases. Meanwhile, 14 states, all controlled by Republicans, have passed laws allowing their citizens to carry guns with no permit process at all, as the Iowa legislation would do. The political divide on gun policy across the states is another example of the way national issues — including abortion rights and, in the post-Trump era, voting rights — are defining local politics. “We’ve seen the states take action because the federal government has failed to do so,” said Laura Cutilletta, the managing director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “But in order to truly protect Americans and everyone living in America, we need a federal solution because guns cross state lines.” Still, gun politics has shifted drastically in the decade since the Sandy Hook shooting. Since then, two major gun control organizations, backed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, a victim herself of gun violence, have built nationwide grassroots organizations. In the 2018 and 2020 elections, the groups outspent the embattled National Rifle Association in federal campaigns for the first time. At the same time, gun control has become a distinctly partisan issue. When the House passed its background checks bill earlier this month, only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against it, while only eight Republicans voted for it. Republicans by and large remain staunchly opposed to new gun regulations, arguing that the Second Amendment is sacrosanct and should not be infringed by virtually any legislation. And they contend that gun violence should be addressed through steps like more policing rather than restricting gun rights. They also regularly seek to limit what restrictions are on the books and, in some cases, they aim to capitalize on mass shootings to boost their fundraising. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado responded to the Boulder shootings on Monday night with an appeal for $10 or $25 while touting her commitment to gun rights. “They want to defund our police. Then they want to take our guns,” she wrote. “What do we think comes next? We cannot lose this right.” The Iowa legislation, passed Monday on a party-line vote, rolls back a host of requirements for new gun owners that have been in place for more than two decades, the consequence of large Republican majorities in the state Legislature. As recently as 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, a Republican, said she opposed rolling back the state’s background checks law. Her spokesman did not return calls or messages Tuesday, but the bill’s Republican sponsor, state Sen. Jason Schultz, has said he expects Reynolds to sign the legislation. Schultz, in a video posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon by the Iowa Firearms Coalition, said the effort to roll back Iowa’s background checks law had taken more than a decade. “The amount of relief that is felt after about 11 years we’ve been dealing with this, all of that is behind us now,” he said. “Through all those 11 years, we knew that Iowans as free citizens should be trusted to exercise their right without a permission slip, without waiting.” The reverse dynamic is at play in other state legislatures. In Virginia, Democrats, beginning with Terry McAuliffe’s 2013 run for governor, campaigned on enacting background checks and banning assault weapons. When the party finally won legislative majorities after the 2019 election, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law expanded background checks and a so-called red-flag law that allows law enforcement officials to obtain a court order to prevent someone in crisis from obtaining a gun. Northam also approved a provision that allows local governments to enact additional gun restrictions. But Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers failed to ban assault weapons or curtail the sale of high-capacity magazines — the sort of restrictions that would limit the availability of military-style weapons used in many of the nation’s worst mass shootings. “We have worked at the margins of gun violence prevention in important ways that do work, but we have real opportunities to promote responsible gun ownership and lots of work left to do,” said Dan Helmer, a Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates who in 2019 ousted a pro-gun Republican. “State laws alone will not do it.” Colorado, which has a history of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in 2013 enacted background checks and training requirements for gun purchases; the state also banned sales of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Rhonda Fields, a state senator whose son was shot to death in 2005, led the state’s gun control push eight years ago. Fields said in an interview Tuesday that while Colorado’s laws had reduced gun violence, the solution to mass shootings was larger than a patchwork of background checks and other regulations. “We’re still experiencing gun violence, we’re still seeing it happen,” she said. “We all have to play a role in gun safety reform; if we know that someone has expressed an interest in suicide and homicide, we need to get them the support they need.” Fields added, “I think that for me it's more than just the gun, it’s about the person who has the gun and what kind of harm they’re trying to do with that gun.” John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group backed by Bloomberg, said Tuesday that the politics of gun control had “completely changed” since the Sandy Hook shooting. He cited universal Democratic support for measures like background checks and victories by House Democrats in 2018, Virginia lawmakers in 2019 and Biden last year. He said that background checks must precede any more robust gun control measures like banning assault weapons, as Biden called for in remarks about the Colorado shooting Tuesday afternoon. “I’m not the curator of the order, but I’m telling you that without a background checks bill, none of the others bills will be as effective as they could be,” Feinblatt said. And yet there is a growing frustration among grassroots activists and an emerging community of gun control activists who argue that pushing for background checks is not sufficient. In 2019, Beto O’Rourke of Texas animated his presidential campaign with a call to ban and confiscate assault weapons, a proposal that was politically untenable but was one of the few times anyone with a national political profile staked out the position of reducing the number of guns in circulation — now estimated at nearly 400 million in the United States. “You can just look at what nations around the world have done and have almost eliminated mass violence in their countries,” said Igor Volsky, founder and executive director of Guns Down America, a group that seeks to reduce the number of guns in the country. “We know what to do, we just don’t have the political will to do it. You very rarely see the kind of bold advocacy from the gun violence prevention space that you often find in immigration or in the LGBTQ space.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Mass. doctor reacts to 'unusual' AstraZeneca vaccine controversy

    Vaccine developer AstraZeneca is facing sharp criticism after U,S. health officials say it used outdated information in its clinical trial.

  • A three-hour wait and a store 10 miles from every home: This is how easy it is to buy a gun in Colorado

    State’s painful history of violence is once again at the centre of a uniquely American crisis in the wake of the killing of 10 people in Boulder

  • Fist fight breaks out on American Airlines flight as passengers get off plane in Phoenix

    Video posted to social media shows a noisy scuffle among passengers as they prepared to get off American Airlines Flight 2275 in Phoenix this week.

  • Jake from State Farm is Kevin Miles from Chicago's South Side. A year into the role, he can’t answer your questions about insurance, but he sure can sell it

    Talking with Kevin Miles, aka “Jake from State Farm,” the connection is immediate. At the mention of an upcoming vacation, he queries about my ownership of a weighted blanket. Being a person with insomnia, the 2008 graduate of Chicago Academy for the Arts said he got one for the holidays and swears by it. His only precaution? “Just watch where you have it,” he said laughing. “I was like, I’ll ...

  • Another major tornado outbreak takes aim at Southeast

    More severe weather is on tap as a new study confirms that tornadoes are often stronger than experts thought.

  • Zara Tindall gives birth to baby boy on bathroom floor

    Zara Tindall has given birth to a son, who has been named Lucas Philip Tindall, the couple have announced. A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born on Sunday March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz. The couple gave their baby boy the middle name Philip in honour of both Mr Tindall's father as well as Zara's grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh. Mr Tindall said the royal baby - the Queen and Philip's 10th great-grandchild - was born on the bathroom floor after the couple were unable to make it to hospital. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast. He described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace." Tindall said his wife's friend Dolly, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena, was present. "She was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time." He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived." Mia and Lena Tindall were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night. Tindall described Zara as a "warrior". One of his co-presenters joked: "Is she up and about, back on a horse?" Tindall replied: "As every man will say, she was a warrior as always, they always are." He joked he would be having a vasectomy, saying: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip.' I've got a boy. I'm out. I'm out of here." He added: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing." The baby's birth at 6pm on Sunday comes just a few weeks after Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August on Feb 9. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow." The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. Lucas is a great-grandchild of the monarch, but is only 22nd in line to the throne. He is a regular Master Tindall and is not an HRH.