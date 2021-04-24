A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

The Telegraph

In the days before coronavirus (remember those?) the checklist for packing your holiday suitcase might have included some sun cream, your boarding pass and a good book to pass the time. But this year, there is one extra thing you can’t miss off the list: proof of your Covid vaccination. This week, the travel industry was told that Covid passports will be made available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month – just in time for the beginning of the summer holidays. The Department for Transport wants an official certification scheme that provides British travellers with a document they can show at borders overseas in place by May 17, and the European Medical Agency (EMA) has recommended that fully vaccinated travellers should be able to sidestep testing and quarantine. It is good news for those who have received their vaccine, and are experiencing a spot of lockdown-induced wanderlust. The introduction of a passport potentially paves the way for holidays to more than 20 countries that have hinted they could ask people for proof of vaccinations, such as Israel, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus. But for those who are still waiting for their first or second dose of the vaccine, there is one spanner in the works: how soon can you fly after having the jab? In recent months, concerns have been raised about the potential links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare type of blood clot. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said more work is needed to establish a definite link between the AstraZeneca jab and rare brain blood clots, and that the benefit still outweighs the risk for the majority. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that under-30s be offered an alternative vaccine, such as the Moderna or the Pfizer jab. For some travellers, this may set alarm bells ringing. It is well established that flying increases your chances of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) estimates the annual incidence of DVT to be about 1 in 1,000. However, the risk of developing it increases two-to threefold after long haul flights – categorised as those which last longer than four hours. If a clot breaks free, it can get stuck inside a blood vessel in your lungs and become a fatal pulmonary embolism. Pregnancy, being over the age of 50, a family history of blood clots, taking the contraceptive pill and obesity all increase someone’s chances of developing DVT. The main type of blood clot that has been linked to the AstraZeneca jab is Vaccine Induced Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia (VITT) – a rare but fatal syndrome of thrombosis associated with low platelets (an increased risk of bleeding). Although the risk of developing one after the vaccine is still unclear, the MHRA puts it at one in 250,000. It is unclear whether having the AstraZeneca vaccine could increase the chances of DVT, and other types of blood clot, developing. “If you’ve got an increase in one type of thrombosis and an increase in another, then the two can be added together and will result in an overall increase in the risk of all thrombosis,” explains Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading. However, he adds that we don’t know whether flying increases the risk of CVST/VITT or whether the vaccine increases the risk of DVT. “The vaccine risk is just too low and far too few people are flying. If you look for vaccinated people who’ve been flying, the numbers will be absolutely tiny. Even the most developed countries have neither got high numbers vaccinated nor allowed extensive flying,” he says. In the case of jabs that require two doses, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, it is probable that most countries will require tourists to have had both doses before entering. Most cases of blood clots occur within two weeks of receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine; as Clarke points out, there is no data yet about the risk of blood clots after the second dose. “I suspect most governments will want people to wait at least two weeks after they have had their second dose before they travel so that they have time to generate a full immune response. If you’re going to develop a blood clot, it will probably be in the first two weeks after the vaccine – so the two should tally together,” says Clarke. Although the research into the potential links between the vaccine and blood clots is still in its early stages, information around DVT is widely available. To prevent a blood clot from developing on a flight, the NHS recommends wearing loose, comfortable clothes, walking around whenever you can, drinking plenty of water and avoiding drinking alcohol or taking sleeping pills. It also recommends that you do calf exercises every hour: raise your heels, keep your toes on the floor, then bring them down 10 times. Follow this with raising and lowering your toes 10 times. According to Thrombosis UK, if you experience any of the following side effects after your vaccination, then it is important you seek medical help: a new, severe headache which is not helped by usual painkillers or is getting worse a headache which seems worse when lying down or bending over an unusual headache that may be accompanied by: blurred vision, nausea and vomiting difficulty with your speech weakness, drowsiness or seizures new, unexplained pinprick bruising or bleeding shortness of breath, chest pain leg swelling persistent abdominal pain For more information on blood clots, visit Thrombosis UK